Somalia's Cabinet Endorses Deals Deal Azerbaijan On Education, Training, and Energy

6 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia approved two significant agreements with Azerbaijan aimed at advancing cooperation in education, training, and energy sectors.

The memorandum of understanding, reached between the governments of Somalia and Azerbaijan, is expected to greatly contribute to the development of these crucial areas, focusing on enhancing educational opportunities, energy resources, and skill development.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, featured various reports on security issues and legislative matters.

The agreements mark a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations and are expected to foster growth and progress in Somalia's educational system and energy infrastructure.

