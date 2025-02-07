Namibia: About 1.4 Million People Benefit From Drought Relief

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila yesterday revealed that 1.4 million people are benefiting from drought relief programmes.

This is equivalent to 384 955 households across all the regions.

She said this during the parliament session while responding to questions around malnutrition raised by National Unity Democratic Organisation secretary general Joseph Kauandenge.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said this is inclusive of 76 184 additional households submitted by regions during the national drought relief of households.

A total of 21 697 households now receive conditional basic grants from the initial 8 322.

About 1 101 Namibians have died of malnutrition in the past four years in all regions.

The country reported almost 2 000 cases of malnutrition in 2024.

She said part of the initiative is to address malnutrition within the affected regions.

"It is important to not that the support to our vulnerable communities goes beyond mere financial assistance and building our community together," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

She further said there are numerous interventions from the government to ensure the well-being and security of households.

Kuandenge said it is disheartening to note that this situation continues unabated every year.