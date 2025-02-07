Uganda: Electoral Commission Sticks to Voter Verification Deadline Despite MP Pleas

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao has reiterated that the Electoral Commission will not extend the voter verification deadline, despite concerns from MPs that many citizens will be left unregistered.

The verification exercise, which began on January 20th, is set to conclude on February 10th.

"The Electoral Commission has been conducting a general update of the national voters' register, and it will end on the 10th of February," Mao said in a report to Parliament.

However, MPs argued that the deadline should be extended, citing inconsistencies in the exercise, including Electoral Commission officials refusing to register people with National IDs, lack of network in some areas, and inadequate kits.

Mao acknowledged these concerns but maintained that the deadline will not be extended. Instead, he offered hope that Parliament will debate long-awaited electoral reforms after cabinet approval.

The Minister also revealed that the government is proposing the use of body cameras at polling stations to address ballot staffing issues. "We are considering introducing body cameras to ensure the integrity of the electoral process," Mao said.

Additionally, Mao addressed concerns about the lack of representation of workers at the municipality, division, and sub-county levels, stating that the government is considering representation starting with the next elections.