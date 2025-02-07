Uganda: Health Authorities Swiftly Contain Measles Cases in Kasese

Kasese district health officials have swiftly responded to three confirmed cases of measles, ensuring the community remains safe through immediate intervention and public awareness.

Dr. Amon Bwambale, the District Health Officer, revealed that the cases were detected in Kizungu, Nyamwamba Division, and Karusandara Sub-County. He emphasised that proactive measures were taken after reports emerged of individuals showing measles-like symptoms.

"After hearing rumours from the community, we dispatched a team of health workers to collect samples, and the results confirmed three positive cases," Dr. Bwambale stated during a task force meeting held at the Mayor's Gardens in Kasese town.

To prevent further spread, health authorities have intensified surveillance, urging the public to report any suspected cases. "We caution the public to be vigilant and report any signs and symptoms so that we can act quickly and contain the situation," Dr. Bwambale added.

This development comes amid Uganda's ongoing fight against measles, with previous outbreaks reported in various districts. In response, the Ministry of Health launched a nationwide immunisation campaign in November 2024, ensuring children under five receive any missed vaccinations.

The African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) is also collaborating with the Ministry of Health to manage the outbreak, reinforcing Uganda's commitment to eradicating the disease.

With swift action from health authorities and community vigilance, the measles cases in Kasese are being handled efficiently, offering hope for a safer and healthier district.