Uganda: Parliament Should Prioritise Urgent National Issues Instead of Focusing On Supreme Court Ruling - MP Nakut

Napak District Woman Representative, Faith Nakut Loru, has called on Parliament to shift its focus away from the recent Supreme Court ruling and concentrate on more pressing national issues.

Among the top concerns, she highlighted the struggles of Ugandans who have lost their businesses in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"We need to prioritize the concerns of our citizens who are struggling to make ends meet," Nakut argued. "The Supreme Court judgment is important, but we cannot ignore the urgent needs of our people."

As a member of both the Budget Committee and the Public Accounts (Local Government) Committee, Nakut is well-aware of the challenges facing Uganda's economy and infrastructure.

She expressed concern over the economic strain that Ugandans are facing due to the loss of their businesses in the DRC, urging Parliament to address Uganda's economic relationships with its neighboring countries.

Her call comes at a time when the country is grappling with multiple issues, including economic instability and regional conflicts.

By addressing the needs of Ugandans affected by these challenges, Parliament would demonstrate its commitment to supporting the country's economic growth and development.

As MP Nakut stressed, "We need to be responsive to the needs of our citizens. We cannot afford to ignore their concerns and focus solely on one issue."