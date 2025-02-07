Uganda: Museveni Praises Dei Biopharma for Leading Uganda's Self-Sufficient Agenda On Essential Medicines Production

President Museveni has praised Dei BioPharma Ltd for its groundbreaking work in producing life-saving vaccines and drugs, including treatment for cancer.

The president, speaking at the 44th Tarehe Sita celebrations in Kyotera District on Thursday, February 6, praised the Ugandan based pharmaceutical firm that under the leadership of Ugandan scientist Dr. Matthias Magoola is currently construcing an iconic vaccine and drugs manufacturing plant at Matugga, near Kampala.

He announced that Dei BioPharma Ltd has reached an advanced stage of mass manufacturing up to 30 different vaccines and drugs, such as antibiotics, at its facility in Matugga.

"Dei Biopharma in Matugga are now at the manufacturing stage of 30 different drugs and vaccines and different antibiotics," the president announced.

"We must congratulate our people who have made the country self-sufficient," Museveni said, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and rewarding scientists who have contributed to the country's scientific innovations, including Dr Magoola, the founder and managing director, Dei BioPharma Ltd.

The president also revealed that Ugandan scientists have made a significant breakthrough in discovering a vaccine against ticks, which will be commissioned soon.

Dr. Matthias Magoola, the founder and CEO of Dei Group of Companies, has previously expressed his gratitude to President Museveni for his unwavering support for Ugandan scientists.

"President Museveni deserves praise for supporting our efforts to develop innovative solutions to address the country's health challenges," Dr. Magoola said.

The Dei Biopharma facility, which is expected to employ up to 40,000 people directly and tens of thousands more in the value chain, is a significant milestone in Uganda's efforts to become self-sufficient in vaccine and drug production.

The facility has already plans to produce one billion doses of mRNA vaccines, guided by World Health Organization standards.

The WHO has commended Dei Biopharma for establishing the manufacturing facility, recognizing its potential to effectively respond to Covid-19 and other viruses in Africa.

Dei BioPharma, a biotech and pharmaceutical research firm duly incorporated in Uganda, specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative medicines and vaccines.

Currently developing Africa's first iconic drugs and vaccine manufacturing facility situated at Matugga, Wakiso district, Uganda, that shall produce high-quality medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

These include malaria, cancer, generics, beta- lactums, non betalactums, nutraceuticals, parentals, Heparin, APIs, insulin, Glagine, vaccines and monocolonal antibodies.

The manufacturing facility, which has 12 state-of the-art components and is gearing to produce one billion doses of mRNA vaccines guided by the most stringent global GMP including the US FDA, EU (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The development was commissioned by President Museveni and Kenya President William Ruto (then Vice President) on July 6, 2021.

Dei BioPharma, under the leadership of our Founder and Managing Director, Dr. Magoola is already making great strides in the world of pharmaceutical research and innovation.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 7, 2025, accepted an application filed by Dr. Magoola, to secure exclusive rights to the invention of the world's first universal vaccine against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), an infection that has been wreaking havoc in livestock across the country and other parts of the world.

This invention, titled "Affordable Universal Fusion Universal Vaccine for Foot and Mouth Disease Infections," will save the government billions of shillings it has been spending on importing vaccines.

The vaccine offers relief to cattle farmers and the livestock industry across the globe as a most affordable solution.