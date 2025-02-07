Uganda Warns Migrant Workers, Tourists Against Drug Trafficking As Regional Migration Forum Nears

The Ugandan government has issued a stern warning to its citizens traveling abroad, urging them to avoid carrying luggage that does not belong to them to prevent falling victim to drug trafficking.

The Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development has raised concerns over the increasing number of Ugandans implicated in drug-related offenses, particularly in the Middle East and Asia.

State Minister for Labor, Esther Anyakuni, highlighted the gravity of the issue, noting that several Ugandans have been imprisoned or gone missing under mysterious circumstances in foreign countries.

"Government analysis has come at a time when many Ugandans have either been jailed or held incommunicado in different countries of the Gulf and other parts of Asia on offenses related to drug trafficking," said Anyakuni.

She explained that many of these individuals are innocent but become victims due to the influence or deception of others. "The majority who fall victims are either innocent themselves, but their troubles are perpetuated by others," she added.

This warning comes amid growing concerns from Saudi Arabia about the rising number of Ugandans caught with illegal drugs at their airports. Anyakuni emphasised that such cases not only endanger individuals but also strain Uganda's diplomatic relations with affected countries."This vice of drug trafficking affects diplomatic relations," she stressed.

The warning coincides with Uganda's preparations to host the 6th Regional Ministerial Forum on Migration, an event that will bring together countries from East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

With support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the forum aims to harmonize labor migration policies and address mobility challenges affecting workers in the region.

Sarah Carl, the Deputy Head of Mission at IOM, underscored the challenges faced by migrants from politically unstable regions, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Sudan, and Somalia.

"The 6th Regional Ministerial Forum on Migration, which opens in Uganda on Monday 10 Feb. Another step towards harmonizing labor Migration policies in the East and Horn of Africa." Carl added.

As Uganda gears up for the high-level migration discussions, the government remains committed to protecting its citizens from the dangers associated with illegal drug trafficking while seeking solutions to labor mobility concerns in the region.