Somalia: Puntland President Visits Wounded Soldiers, Offers Support After Anti-ISIS Operation

Bosaso, Puntland — Puntland's President Said Abdullahi Deni on Wednesday visited soldiers injured during a counter-terrorism operation in the Calmiskaad region of Bari, where they were being treated in a local hospital.

During his visit, President Deni showed solidarity with the wounded troops, receiving updates from medical staff and support committees on their conditions. He ordered that the soldiers receive prompt and comprehensive medical care, including the possibility of treatment overseas if required.

The president also conveyed his condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the operation, acknowledging their sacrifice in the fight against ISIS militants active in the region. He prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Further, President Deni praised the collaboration between the community, healthcare workers, media, and other societal groups in backing the military efforts. He called for sustained unity between the government and the populace, highlighting the commendable support from the people of Puntland.

The operation in Calmiskaad underscores the ongoing efforts by Puntland forces to secure the region from terrorist threats, reflecting broader security challenges in Somalia.