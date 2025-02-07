Somalia: Puntland President Visits Wounded Soldiers, Offers Support After Anti-ISIS Operation

6 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Puntland — Puntland's President Said Abdullahi Deni on Wednesday visited soldiers injured during a counter-terrorism operation in the Calmiskaad region of Bari, where they were being treated in a local hospital.

During his visit, President Deni showed solidarity with the wounded troops, receiving updates from medical staff and support committees on their conditions. He ordered that the soldiers receive prompt and comprehensive medical care, including the possibility of treatment overseas if required.

The president also conveyed his condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the operation, acknowledging their sacrifice in the fight against ISIS militants active in the region. He prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Further, President Deni praised the collaboration between the community, healthcare workers, media, and other societal groups in backing the military efforts. He called for sustained unity between the government and the populace, highlighting the commendable support from the people of Puntland.

The operation in Calmiskaad underscores the ongoing efforts by Puntland forces to secure the region from terrorist threats, reflecting broader security challenges in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.