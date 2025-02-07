Nigeria: Trump's Policies - Nigerian Lawmakers Urge Government to Seek Alternative Funding for Health Programmes

The lawmakers warned that many Nigerians who currently rely on aid from the US government are at risk if urgent steps are not taken by the Nigerian government to bridge the funding gap.

The House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies to explore alternative funding sources to fill the gaps left by the US Global Health Policy in financing essential programmes.

The House also mandated its Committees on Finance and Foreign Affairs to seek collaboration with other entities such as the World Health Organisation, the European Union, private foundations, and donor agencies.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kwamoti Laori (PDP, Adamawa) on Thursday during plenary.

Trump's Policy Rush

Upon assuming office on 20 January, Donald Trump ordered a sweeping review of nearly all US foreign aid and tasked billionaire Elon Musk--who has falsely accused USAID of being a "criminal" organisation--with scaling down the agency.

Blanket stop-work orders issued by the State Department have thrown the aid industry into panic, both domestically and internationally, as contractors typically front the costs before billing the US government.

On Monday, the Nigerian government admitted that the US government's actions would impact the country's healthcare system and announced several measures in response.

At the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, officials discussed the impact of Trump's policies, particularly in relation to HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria funding, according to a statement from the president's office.

The government subsequently established a multi-ministerial committee comprising representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Health, Defence, and Environment, as well as the N8gerian Governors' Forum. Additionally, the government approved an emergency fund of N4.8 billion to procure 150,000 HIV treatment packs.

The Motion

Mr Laori stated that Nigeria would be significantly affected by several policies introduced by the US government under President Trump.

He warned that many Nigerians who currently rely on aid from the US government are at risk if urgent steps are not taken by the Nigerian government to bridge the funding gap.

"An estimated 1.9 million Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS depend on free antiretroviral therapy provided by the United States. Other initiatives targeted at tuberculosis control, malaria treatment, maternal and child healthcare, family planning, and nutrition--aimed at reducing disease burdens and improving overall health outcomes in Nigeria--are under imminent threat due to funding cuts. The implication is that many Nigerians face death," he said.

The lawmaker described the role of US aid in Nigeria as vital and crucial to the collective well-being of Nigerians.

"These US-funded programmes play a vital role in addressing Nigeria's public health challenges. The implications of US policies on these initiatives will be crucial for future health outcomes in the coming days and months if nothing is done," he said.

He added, "In 2023 alone, the United States invested over $600 million in health assistance in Nigeria. This funding supports various healthcare programmes, strengthens health systems, and addresses both current and future health security threats in the region."

The motion was not debated as it was adopted unanimously when put to a vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.