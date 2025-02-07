Uganda: Police Arrest Two and Seize 20 Jerrycans of Illicit Waragi in Karamoja Crackdown

In a major crackdown on illicit alcohol production, police in Karamoja have arrested two individuals and seized 20 jerrycans of crude waragi.

The operation, which is part of an ongoing effort to combat the illegal alcohol trade in the region, took place at the Kabei checkpoint.

The arrested suspects, identified as 26-year-old businessman Allan Toyek and 30-year-old Titus Museveni, were intercepted while transporting the illicit liquor in a Fuso truck, registration number UBE 084W.

Both suspects were detained on the spot and are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

The operation comes in the wake of a presidential executive order issued in May 2023, which banned the production, sale, and consumption of illicit alcohol in Uganda.

The order was prompted by the devastating health and social consequences linked to the widespread consumption of illegal waragi, as well as the growing environmental concerns over the illegal trade of charcoal in the region.

Karamoja Region Police spokesperson, IP Mike Longole, expressed the police's unwavering commitment to enforcing the law.

"We will continue to enforce the law and ensure that perpetrators of illegal waragi trade face justice," Longole stated, reinforcing the importance of curbing illicit alcohol activities.

Authorities are calling on the public to comply with the regulations and report any individuals involved in the illegal alcohol trade.

The crackdown is expected to continue as part of a broader effort to protect public health and ensure law and order in the region.

The ongoing operations are a key part of the government's broader strategy to reduce the harmful effects of illicit substances and enhance security in Karamoja and beyond.