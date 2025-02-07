Uganda: Police Officer Shoots Self Dead in Nabilatuk - Report

A police officer attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Nabilatuk District has died by reported suicide after reportedly shooting himself under unclear circumstances.

Police Constable Nasur Wafula. 46, was found dead at Lorengedwat ASTU Detach on February 6, 2025. Authorities say he used his firearm to take own life.

Karamoja Police Spokesperson, IP Mike Longole, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

"The police fraternity is saddened by the loss of our colleague, PC Wafula. We extend our condolences to his family and friends," he said.

Preliminary findings suggest that mental health struggles may have contributed to the officer's death. "We recognize the importance of mental health support, especially for officers who operate in high-stress environments," Longole added.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are also urging officers to seek help when facing emotional distress and reaffirming their commitment to mental health awareness within the force.