Nigeria: Senate Confirms Chris Najomo As Substantive NCAA DG

6 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Najomo's confirmation followed the presentation of a report by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who stated that the nominee was screened on Wednesday and met all the necessary requirements for the position.

The Senate approved Najomo's appointment through a voice vote, with Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, ruling in favour of the majority.

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday forwarded Najomo's nomination to the Senate, urging lawmakers to expedite action on his confirmation in accordance with the Civil Aviation Act of 2022. In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read on the Senate floor, Tinubu emphasised the importance of Najomo's appointment to the aviation sector.

Additionally, the Senate confirmed the appointments of Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf as National Electoral Commissioner for the North-West; Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja as National Electoral Commissioner for the South-East, and Saseyi Feyijimin Ibiyemi as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State.

The confirmations come as part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen key institutions in the aviation and electoral sectors.

