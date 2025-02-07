Kenya: KQ Refutes Anti-Semitism Claim As Flyer Denied Boarding

7 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has denied claims that it denied the boarding of three passengers in South Africa based on how they appeared.

This comes after a video circulating online showed three passengers alleging that they were denied entry on a KQ plane at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg based on how they appeared.

"We take all allegations seriously and conduct thorough investigations to address inappropriate behavior, always adhering to aviation and industry best practices," KQ stated.

In a statement, the national carrier clarified that the three passengers were observed to be behaving disruptively and appeared to be intoxicated, which sabotaged the safety of the other guests and violated the international civil aviation regulations.

"Our staff addressed three passengers for their behavior, which is in line with our commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of all our guests," it stated.

"Our personnel explained to them that our safety management protocol and international civil aviation regulations require us not to board any passenger who appears to be intoxicated or disruptive," it added.

KQ has further assured that the four passengers were to be allowed to board the next flight once they were deemed safe to fly.

"Although the guests expressed dissatisfaction and suggested they were being profiled because of their religion, this was not the case, as the rest of their group traveled on the same flight," it stated.

Kenya Airways has emphasized its zero-tolerance policy against any form of discrimination, harassment, or bullying based on race, sex, disability, gender, age, beliefs, or socio-economic background.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.