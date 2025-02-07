Kenya: KQ Refutes Anti-Semitism Claim As Flyer Denied Boarding

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has denied claims that it denied the boarding of three passengers in South Africa based on how they appeared.

This comes after a video circulating online showed three passengers alleging that they were denied entry on a KQ plane at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg based on how they appeared.

"We take all allegations seriously and conduct thorough investigations to address inappropriate behavior, always adhering to aviation and industry best practices," KQ stated.

In a statement, the national carrier clarified that the three passengers were observed to be behaving disruptively and appeared to be intoxicated, which sabotaged the safety of the other guests and violated the international civil aviation regulations.

"Our staff addressed three passengers for their behavior, which is in line with our commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of all our guests," it stated.

"Our personnel explained to them that our safety management protocol and international civil aviation regulations require us not to board any passenger who appears to be intoxicated or disruptive," it added.

KQ has further assured that the four passengers were to be allowed to board the next flight once they were deemed safe to fly.

"Although the guests expressed dissatisfaction and suggested they were being profiled because of their religion, this was not the case, as the rest of their group traveled on the same flight," it stated.

Kenya Airways has emphasized its zero-tolerance policy against any form of discrimination, harassment, or bullying based on race, sex, disability, gender, age, beliefs, or socio-economic background.