Africa: FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Touches Down On African Soil

With just months to go before African clubs take on the world's best at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States; the new FIFA Club World Cup trophy made its way to African soil as part of the tournament's build up ahead of kick-off.

A total of 32 clubs will compete in the newly expanded club football competition which will feature four strong African contenders in Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and Wydad AC (Morocco) between 14 June - 13 July 2025.

Former African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns played host to the trophy's first stop in Africa on Thursday, 8 January where the trophy was welcomed by the club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, the club's technical team and entire squad.

"There is a saying you in isiZulu (South African native language) that goes one hand, washes the other. So just as this trophy is going to inspire many South Africans and Africans through the prestige that it has and the incredible people that have had it in the past, we also will ensure that as it moves with the spirit of Africa," said the chairman.

This year's edition marks Sundowns' second FIFA World Cup appearance after their 2026 debut in Japan.

The South Africans find themselves in a tough Group F alongside German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense FC of Brazil as well as Ulsan HD of Korea.

The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy continues with its tour of Africa, with the next stop being Cairo, Egypt on Monday, before proceeding to Tunisia and Morocco where it will be welcomed by ES Tunis and Wydad AC respectively.