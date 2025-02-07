Zimbabwe's Gold, Foreign Reserves Up 87% - Hit U.S.$550 Million

7 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) foreign currency reserves surged by 87% to reach US$550 million.

At inception in April 2024, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) claimed that minerals and foreign currency reserves backing up the ZWG stood at US$285 million, way above the thresholds to defend the local currency from unforeseen uncertainties.

The reserves consist of foreign currency and precious metals (mainly gold), from mining royalties, direct currency purchases from the interbank market and outright gold purchases.

"Consequently, the total holdings of gold and foreign reserves have since increased by 87%, from US$285 million in April 2024 to around US$550 million as at the end of January 2025. This has also ensured the full coverage of the total ZiG deposits in the economy of around ZiG13 billion, thereby supporting the Reserve Bank's currency and exchange rate stability objectives," RBZ governor, John Mushayavanhu said.

The central bank said the reserves accumulation strategy is centred on ensuring that, at any point, the ZiG component of reserve money is fully backed.

Based on the current trends of foreign exchange inflows, including in-kind royalties, the RBZ believes the reserve accumulation strategy for 2025 will result in a significant improvement in foreign reserve holdings at the Reserve Bank.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.