Nairobi — The Al Shabaab miliitia has demanded a Sh7 million ransom for five chiefs kidnapped from Northern Kenya.

This is after a group of elders picked to pursue their freedom established where they are being held.

Villagers in the area are raising money for their release amid a push for the government to take over the issue.

On Wednesday, there were separate meetings held in Mandera and Nairobi to raise the funds.