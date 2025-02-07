South Africa: Joburg Film Festival to Open with Powerful World Premiere of Ernest Cole - Lost & Found

The 7th edition of the Joburg Film Festival in partnership with MultiChoice Group, is set to kick off next month, featuring the world premiere of the highly-anticipated documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found.

This breathtaking film, which had its World Premiere at the renowned Cannes Film Festival in France and won the award for Best Documentary, highlights the life and work of one of South Africa's most prominent and pioneering photographers, Ernest Cole. It promises to leave audiences captivated and inspired. Don't miss your chance to witness the profound story of a man whose work transcended borders and whose spirit is now being honoured in his own homeland.

From March 11-16, 2025, Johannesburg will be transformed into a buzzing cinematic playground, from dazzling red-carpet premieres to exclusive industry networking. The festival is set to deliver an unforgettable immersive experience for film lovers and professionals alike, showcasing over 100 films from across the globe. Whether you're into thought-provoking storytelling or heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat narratives, JFF 2025 is the place to be.

MORE ABOUT THE OPENING FILM

In a world where photography was not yet recognised as a tool for social change, Ernest Cole took it upon himself to document the stark realities of the apartheid era. Despite facing numerous challenges, Cole's groundbreaking images revealed the often-unseen struggles of ordinary people under the oppressive regime. Today, his photographs are considered some of the most important and poignant visual records of the time.

A vast collection of his work was found hidden in a bank vault in Sweden, completely unknown to the world. To this day, no one knows who's been footing the bill for its storage all these years. The collection has since been returned to his family, and a selection of these extraordinary images is currently on display at the Goodman Gallery in Cape Town, showcasing the remarkable depth of Cole's vision.

Directed by internationally acclaimed, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Raoul Peck—known for Lumumba, which explores the life of Patrice Emery Lumumba, and I Am Not Your Negro, chronicling the legacy of James Baldwin—this compelling film will open the festival, with Peck in attendance. The evening will be a tribute to both the remarkable life of Ernest Cole and the profound impact of storytelling, as seen through the lens of one of cinema's most renowned directors.

Nhlanhla Ndaba, the festival curator, reflects, "This feature explores not only Cole's incredible body of work but also his tragic and untimely death in exile at the age of 28. With exclusive access to his photos and a profound exploration of his legacy, this documentary serves as a long-awaited homecoming for a man whose dream was always to return to South Africa."

This year's edition of the Joburg Film Festival will feature 28 African premieres—spanning both fiction and eye-opening non-fiction films—and 12 world premieres, including two must-see South African features; the excitement is off the charts! But that's not all—JFF 2025 is doubling down on emerging talent by spotlighting student films from top institutions like AFDA, TUT, UCT, and WITS.

The festival invites you to follow The Golden Thread—our 2025 theme—celebrating the shared experiences and emotions that unite us through the art of storytelling. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey where creativity and culture intertwine on the big screen. Be part of the magic—get your tickets now!

Here's a sneak peek at some of the other exciting titles confirmed for this year's festival:

BOS, a gripping post-apocalyptic thriller set in a future South Africa, where society is left in ruins, and survivors are forced to confront moral dilemmas and fight for their very survival - a first of its kind for the country.

THE MAN DIED is an autobiographical film based on the powerful prison memoir of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka. It tells the emotional story of his imprisonment without trial by a ruthless military regime intent on silencing his voice, offering a poignant portrayal of his resilience and defiance in the face of oppression.

HAPPY - THE TRUE STORY OF HAPPY SINDANE is a world premiere that tells the moving story of a teenage white boy, raised by a Black family, who embarks on a search for his biological white parents.

JFF 2025 proudly shines a spotlight on South African cinema's global rise with two must-see screenings:

OLD RIGHTEOUS BLUES, South Africa's official Oscars submission, this remarkable film will take center stage as it represents the nation on the world's biggest awards platform.

THE LAST RANGER, an Oscar-nominee and another festival highlight, this powerful film is in contention for one of the most prestigious international accolades, reinforcing the strength of African storytelling on a global scale.

These screenings mark a monumental moment for local filmmakers, celebrating South Africa's growing influence in the international film industry.

The complete list of films is available on the Joburg Film Festival website.

Save the dates for the 7th edition of the Joburg Film Festival, taking place from 11-16 March 2025.

For further details on programming, the JBX market and ticket information, please visit www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za or follow us on social media for the latest updates.