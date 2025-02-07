Kenya Force on Haiti Mission 'Remains Fully Operational' - US Official

The third contingent of 200 police officers arrive in Haiti.

Cape Town — During a call yesterday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for "Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti, which remains fully operational, and Kenya’s role in promoting peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo".

Days earlier, Capital FM reported that the Haiti mission was on hold after President Donald Trump's decision to cut foreign aid - a move described as a "death sentence for Africa".

The country initially deployed 600 police officers to the Haiti, and the latest group of 200 officers arrived in Port-au-Prince on January 19.