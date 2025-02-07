Kenya Force on Haiti Mission 'Remains Fully Operational' - US Official

Captain Kipkorir/Capital FM
The third contingent of 200 police officers arrive in Haiti.
7 February 2025
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — During a call yesterday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for "Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti, which remains fully operational, and Kenya’s role in promoting peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo".

Days earlier, Capital FM reported that the Haiti mission was on hold after President Donald Trump's decision to cut foreign aid - a move described as a "death sentence for Africa".

The country initially deployed 600 police officers to the Haiti, and the latest group of 200 officers arrived in Port-au-Prince on January 19.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.