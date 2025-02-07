West Africa: France to Handover Last Military Base in Côte d'Ivoire As Retreat From West Africa Continues

France is preparing to hand Côte d'Ivoire back its only military base in the country in a ceremony on 20 February, further diminishing French influence in West Africa.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced the planned withdrawal in December, making it the latest country in the region to dismantle military ties with former colonial power France.

"The scheduled date is 20 February. Côte d'Ivoire is ready," according to an AFP source in the country, with sources on the French side confirming the date.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to attend the official ceremony with his Ivorian counterpart Tene Birahima Ouattara.

Reorganisation' of military relations

France has spent years preparing a "reorganisation" of military relations after the forced departure of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where military-led governments hostile to the ex-colonial ruler have seized power in recent years.

In November, Senegal and Chad also announced - within hours of each other - that they would bring to an end to France's military presence.

France and Côte d'Ivoire have worked together on the handover of the base at Port-Bouet in commercial capital Abidjan - where French troops from the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion are stationed.

About 1,000 French soldiers were deployed there to help in particular with the fight against jihadists, who launch regular attacks across the wider region.

Some 80 French troops are expected to remain at the Abidjan camp to carry out training exercises.

Côte d'Ivoire - the world's biggest cocoa producer which also has huge deposits of natural resources including oil, gas and gold - remains an important ally of France.