Ghana: Three Shortlisted for Consideration for Bolgatanga MCE Position

Three dedicated members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Bolgatanga Central Constituency have been shortlisted and their names forwarded to the presidency for the role of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga.

The first candidate is Mr Roland Ayoo, an alumnus of the University of Ghana and the longest-serving Secretary of the party in the constituency.

He is joined by Mr Donatus Nyaaba Anama, a statistician, and Mr Martin Aka-Eeri Ayamga, an agriculturalist.

Their shortlisting comes in recognition of their exemplary performance during the interview process, which involved eight party members who expressed interest in the position, as reported by a source affiliated with the Regional Secretariat of the NDC to The Ghanaian Times in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, on Wednesday.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, about 30 Assembly Members, led by Mr Elias Ayinbila Apasiya, Assembly Member for the Azorebisi Electoral Area, have declared their support for Mr Ayoo in the race.

According to them, Mr Ayoo's first-place finish in the interview was indicative of his capabilities, leading them to express confidence that he would effectively serve the municipality if appointed.

Mr Apasiya said Mr Ayoo had the strength, the courage and adversity to manage the municipal, while ensuring that the party became more attractive to the broad spectrum of the people.

"While we acknowledge the fact that all the shortlisted candidates are true supporters of the party and have contributed significantly to the party in so many ways, we want to say on record that, Mr Ayoo has consistently contributed to the increase of the electoral fortunes in the constituency. In fact, he has persistently mobilised the rank and file to continue to work for the party in peace and unison, and that has made the NDC enjoy a huge support from the constituency since the days of yore," the Azorebisi Electoral Area Assembly Man emphasised.

He further assured President John Dramani Mahama and leadership of the NDC that, Mr Ayoo would leave no stone unturned in working aggressively to turn round the fortunes of the municipality, in line with the president's vision for a prosperous Ghana.