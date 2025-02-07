Uganda: With Oil, Uganda's Growth Will Continue to Go Up - Museveni

President Museveni, who is also the Commander-In- Chief of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has assured that Uganda's economy will grow into double digits when the country starts producing its oil.

"After June (this year), our economy will grow by 7.3 percent without oil. That's a high growth speed, very few countries can achieve that. With oil, our rate of growth will go into double digits; more than 10 percent," he said.

The president who was in the company of the First Lady and the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, made the remarks today during the 44th Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations at Kasasa Township Grounds in Kyotera District.

The celebrations ran under the theme: "Celebrating Pan African Solidarity and People's Sacrifice in the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy for Socio-Economic Transformation".

Tarehe Sita is observed annually on February,6 and it is a symbol of the founding of the people's army. The day commemorates the heroic efforts of the founding fathers and the people's revolution.

The president noted that the economy of Uganda is growing progressively, all in the account of the five phases that the economy and society have gone through since 1986.

"As a consequence of all this, although we still have a lot to do, our economy will be USD59.3 billion by June 2025 using the Foreign Exchange Method but USD168.5 billion by the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) method. Remember we started with USD4 billion in 1986," he said.

"The phases include minimum economic recovery by bringing back the 3Cs (Coffee, cotton and copper) and 3Ts (Tobacco, Tea and Tourism) of the colonial economy which Idi Amin has destroyed, the second phase was to expand this small economy, that is why with coffee now, we are at 9 million bags, we used to be at 2 million bags. Phase three is to

diversify the economy, phase four is adding value and lastly, phase five, we have entered the knowledge economy which include automobile and vaccines."

The president also pledged to handsomely award local scientists who have been able to come up with different innovations like vaccines.

"We must congratulate our people. Our university and some factories are now manufacturing most of the diagnostics we need. We are self- sufficient in sanitizers."

The president urged Ugandans to ensure value addition to their products if they are to benefit more from their economic

sweat.

"The value addition with coffee we are moving. We are supporting a number of groups. Therefore, when we tell you that we are targeting an economy of USD 500 billion, in the next few years, take serious note of

what we are saying," he said.

"The Greater Masaka area is moving forward in terms of commercialization of coffee, palm oil and milk. Add irrigation to your efforts and the sky will be the limit. In the Katonga flood plain we can do a lot of fishing. This rice I see there, I don't think it's a good idea, we shall talk about it."

President Museveni further revealed that the National Resistance Army (NRA) from the beginning was fighting for certain philosophical, ideological and strategic principles and targets, citing them as some of the reasons why Uganda has been peaceful all these years.

"I assert that the philosophical, ideological and the strategic stand has enabled Uganda to be peaceful all these years by building a strong army and other state institutions, expanding education and health services, modernising infrastructure, electricity, ensuring freedom of speech and worship and emphasising Pan-Africanism through regional and political

integration," he said.

He also congratulated Ugandans for reaching the 44th Tarehe Sita Anniversary when the NRM attacked Kabamba in 1981.

"I congratulate the combatants and the people of Uganda on the victories we have scored since that day. We thank God for these victories," he said.

"Since we are in Kakuuto, I cannot fail to thank the people of Greater Masaka for their support to the liberation in 1972, 1979, 1985-86. Big and historical battles were fought here, I thank you for your support."

On the other hand, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Works and that of Finance and Planning to start consolidating the old roads before working on new ones.

" I need to apologize to the people of this area, we have done many roads in Uganda but the people in the planning Ministry and that of the Ministry of works had made some mistakes. They build new roads and forget old ones. That is how this road from Mutukula to Masaka deteriorated, and they came to work on it when it's a bit late. We have

now told them very clearly that we should consolidate the old roads before you work on new ones. That scattered planning, we have stopped it."

Museveni also reiterated UPDF's capacity to protect Ugandans and their property.

"Like the CDF Gen. Muhoozi has assured you, the UPDF has all the capacity to protect you, supported by you as well as protecting your property."

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth informed the president that as the political leadership at the Ministry, they work closely with the leadership of the army to achieve the goal of maintaining peace and security in Uganda.

"The only thing I should say is that all of us should guard and protect the achievements by the NRM without fear or favor," he said.

"Your Excellency, you took the risk to stage an armed struggle with less equipment and now the CDF has said that our capability as a country has been enhanced so as Ugandans we should stay put and safeguard what God has given us."

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba said during the event, Uganda commemorates the day the liberation struggle against dictatorship was launched by Gen. Museveni and 27 other gallant fighters.

"This event marks a significant day in the history of the UPDF and the NRM and it demonstrates how far we have come and where we aim to go as a country. Ours has been a journey of continuous growth, some challenges notwithstanding," he said.

"We honour and revere all those who sacrificed their lives in the Struggle for this country. With the guidance of our seniors and experience, we shall continue with the agenda of fundamental change in our country as best as we can including by granting security to all our citizens."

Gen. Muhoozi also expressed deep gratitude to President Museveni and all those who believed in his [the President] vision of a liberated, free and prosperous Uganda and Africa.

"To everyone who contributed to the liberation struggle, we owe you our heartfelt thanks. Tarehe Sita is special in our hearts, not only for its historical significance in the eventual NRA victory but also for the enduring achievements we continue to witness in our nation," he said.

"As UPDF we have continued to work tirelessly to consolidate the fruits of the liberation struggle to ensure not only peace and security within our border but also supporting our brothers and sisters across the continent. This Pan-African spirit will remain a cornerstone of our mission as UPDF."

At the same function, 41 individuals were awarded with medals for their exceptional contribution towards Uganda's liberation.