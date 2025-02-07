A group of regional lawyers has launched a legal and diplomatic campaign against Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, accusing him of making inflammatory statements that threaten regional peace and stability.

Led by Ugandan lawyer Andrew Karamagi and backed by colleagues from Kenya and Tanzania, the lawyers plan to petition the East African Court of Justice and the East African Community (EAC) Assembly of Heads of State.

"For years, Ugandans and our neighbor in the Great Lakes region have been subjected to reckless and belligerent statements from General Kainerugaba," Karamagi said in a statement issued simultaneously in Kampala, Nairobi, and Dar es Salaam.

"His utterances have normalised threats against sovereign nations and eroded Uganda's standing as a peaceful regional partner."

They argue that Kainerugaba's statements, which include threats of military action and defiance of court rulings, violate multiple legal provisions.

They cite Article 208(2) of the Ugandan Constitution, which mandates the military to be non-partisan, as well as Section 178 of the Uganda People's Defence Forces Act, which demands discipline among armed forces members.

Additionally, they reference the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, the African Union's Constitutive Act, and Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, all of which prohibit the threat or use of force against other nations.

"The response from Uganda's Commander-in-Chief, General Yoweri Museveni, has ranged from tacit approval to outright endorsement," the statement read.

"His son was even promoted to the rank of General following a diplomatic debacle with Kenya in 2021, despite the fact that several countries including Kenya, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ethiopia have demanded apologies for his remarks."

The coalition has outlined two major actions.

The first is a Citizens' petition to the EAC Assembly of Heads of State, urging regional leaders to take diplomatic action against Kainerugaba.

The petition has been uploaded online and is open for signatures for the next four weeks before submission to the EAC Secretariat.

"We call upon all East Africans to sign this petition and demand accountability," Karamagi said.

The second action is a formal case before the East African Court of Justice, seeking a ruling on the legality of Kainerugaba's threats against neighbouring nations.

"This is a matter that international law has already spoken on, and we in Uganda and East Africa must ensure our regional court sets a precedent," the activists stated.

The statement warned that Uganda's reputation is already at risk, citing the 2005 International Court of Justice ruling that found Uganda guilty of violating international law due to military actions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It is our duty as citizens to restrain this trend of military adventurism through legal and diplomatic means," the coalition said.

The activists urged regional and international leaders to exert diplomatic pressure on Uganda's government to rein in General Kainerugaba's conduct.

"We have a civic duty to push back against impunity, authoritarianism, and the militarisation of our societies, which are now manifesting in cross-border human rights violations," the statement read.

The coalition vowed to continue its advocacy efforts and provide updates once the petition is formally filed in the regional court.

In December 2024, Gen. Muhoozi controversially claimed on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he could "capture Khartoum" once US President-elect Donald Trump assumed office.

The statement sparked outrage in Sudan, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning it as an affront to international law and mutual respect between nations.

"This unprecedented and deviant utterance displays an incredible level of disrespect for international law, the principles of interstate relations, and the foundations of mutual respect between friendly nations," Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Muhoozi's social media activity has repeatedly caused diplomatic rifts. In 2022, his comments suggesting that the UPDF could capture Nairobi within two weeks led to tensions with Kenya, resulting in Kenya temporarily recalling its ambassador.

The remarks drew sharp criticism and threatened to destabilise relations between the two East African nations.

Uganda's diplomatic challenges extend beyond Muhoozi's statements. In recent years, relations with neighbouring countries and international allies have deteriorated.

In 2023, Uganda's ambassador to Rwanda was quietly replaced amid allegations of espionage, further straining ties with Kigali.

Simultaneously, Uganda's human rights record has drawn increasing scrutiny from the European Union, isolating the country on the global stage.

Political analyst Nicholas Opio commented, "Uganda is increasingly finding itself isolated on the international stage.

The government's failure to address these repeated diplomatic missteps is not only harming bilateral relations but also putting the country's economy and regional influence at risk."

The incident with Kenya led to President Museveni apologising on behalf of his son and revealing that he had asked him to stay off social media.

Muhoozi remained silent for some months before returning with similar remarks.

In October, he shocked the world by demanding the US ambassador in Kampala apologise to his father or be expelled from Uganda.

The fallout from Muhoozi's latest remarks has further strained relations between Uganda and Sudan, nations that have traditionally maintained cordial ties.

In January 2025, Kainerugaba rejected summons to appear before a parliamentary committee and instead vowed to arrest the legislators, whom he referred to in derogatory terms.

"I will never appear before parliamentary clowns," the 'Tweeting General' fired back on X. "Instead, I will arrest them all."

He said his first action after arresting all the "fools in Parliament" would be to invite them for a discussion.

Muhoozi, who is also the First Son, used all caps for emphasis on words like "never appear," "clowns," and "arrest."

In the past, senior army officers such as Generals David Sejusa and Henry Tumukunde both heroes of the bush war that brought Muhoozi's father, President Museveni, to power in 1986 have been court-martialed for their utterances in the media or "using the wrong fora."