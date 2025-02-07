Uganda: MOH Deploys 222 Community Health Workers in Namutumba to Strengthen Grassroots Healthcare

The Ministry of Health has passed out 222 Community Health Workers (CHEWs) in Namutumba District, a major step toward improving community healthcare.

The workers were officially flagged off at the district headquarters by Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, who underscored their critical role in strengthening health services at the grassroots level and advancing the ministry's vision of "a healthy and productive population that contributes to the growth of the economy."

The newly trained CHEWs, selected from within their communities, have been equipped with essential skills to tackle local health challenges.

Each graduate received a tablet, a first aid kit, and a bicycle to support their mobility and efficiency in delivering health services.

These workers, typically aged between 18 and 35 and with at least a Senior Four education, will supervise Village Health Teams (VHTs) and lead health initiatives such as immunization drives, sanitation awareness, and disease prevention campaigns.

The CHEWs program, launched in 2022, is funded by USAID and the Global Fund and implemented by TASO on behalf of the government.

Dr Richard Kabanda, commissioner for health promotion and fducation, revealed that nearly 46 billion shillings have been invested in the initiative over the past two and a half years.

Each district requires an estimated Shs2 billion to train and equip CHEWs, and so far, 26 districts have benefited from the program, with plans to expand based on available funding.

In Namutumba, the impact of CHEWs is already evident, with improvements in malaria control, immunization coverage, TB detection and treatment, maternal and child health, and environmental sanitation.

Dr Charles Olaro, director-general of health services, commended the CHEWs for their contribution to disease prevention, particularly in reducing malaria-related mortality.

He stressed the importance of primary healthcare, behaviour change, and health surveillance in reducing the burden on hospitals.

"We need to empower communities so that we don't just build more hospitals to handle preventable cases," Olaro said, emphasizing the need for community-led health solutions.

Dr Diana Atwine, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, challenged the CHEWs to embrace their new responsibilities in transforming health outcomes.

"The responsibility of reducing the disease burden for socio-economic development is now on you," she said.

"The survival of mothers and children depends more on your efforts than on health workers in hospitals."

With Namutumba's success showcasing the program's potential, government officials and health experts are optimistic that further investment will allow the initiative to reach more districts, ensuring that essential health services continue to extend to underserved communities across Uganda.