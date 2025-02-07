Uganda: Govt Will Comply With Supreme Court Ruling - Baryomunsi

The Ugandan government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Attorney General vs. Michael Kabaziguruka, which barred the trial of civilians in military courts. However, delays in enforcement have left lawyers representing those incarcerated uncertain about the fate of their clients.

Speaking on NBS TV's The Frontline program, Minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi insisted that the government would fully comply with the Supreme Court's judgment.

"Government is ready to follow the Supreme Court decision," he stated, pushing back against concerns that officials were dragging their feet on the matter.

His remarks followed comments from Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who openly criticized the ruling during the 40th Tarehe Sita celebrations in Kyotera.

"It is rather unacceptable," Gen. Kainerugaba said, signaling discontent within the military ranks over the ruling that strips the court martial of jurisdiction over civilians.

Baryomunsi, however, downplayed the general's remarks, insisting they were his personal opinion and did not reflect the government's official stance.

"You can't stop anyone from commenting. What Gen. Muhoozi said is his opinion. But the government will follow everything," he assured.

Despite these assurances, government actions have raised questions about its commitment to immediate implementation.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, while addressing Parliament earlier this week, revealed that consultations were still ongoing to amend the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Act to align with the Supreme Court's decision.

The uncertainty surrounding the timeline of these amendments has left many lawyers and families of affected civilians frustrated.

Critics argue that the government's response reflects an internal contradiction--on one hand affirming compliance, while on the other citing legal and procedural delays in effecting the transition.

Panelists on The Frontline questioned why, despite acknowledging the court's ruling, authorities continued to speak of "due process" in releasing civilians still held under military jurisdiction.

The ruling, passed last week, ordered the immediate transfer of all civilian cases from the court martial to civilian courts, reinforcing the principle that military courts should only try military personnel.

However, until government action matches its rhetoric, concerns will persist over whether full compliance will be achieved without further delay.