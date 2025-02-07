Tunisia: President Kais Saied Reiterates Tunisia's Firm Stance On Palestinian People's Right to Establish Their Independent, Sovereign State

Tunis — President Kais Saied reaffirmed Tunisia's firm position on the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and fully sovereign state on all the land of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital, the first of the two Qiblahs, the third of the two Holy Mosques and the Path of the Messenger of God.

This came during his meeting on Thursday at the Carthage Palace with Sheikh Ikrima Saied Sabri, preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and head of the Supreme Islamic Authority of Al-Quds.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the Head of State recalled several historic milestones in the struggles of the Palestinian people, which are still ongoing in the face of the war of annihilation to which they are subjected, a war whose aim is not only to annihilate but also to break the will that has eluded the brutal Zionist forces.

The more the aggression intensifies, the stronger the will to liberate becomes, the statement said.

In this context, the President of the Republic also mentioned Tunisia's firm position on the rejection of the expulsion of the Palestinians, recalling that in 1948 almost 85 per cent of the total Palestinian population was expelled from the territories occupied by the Zionist forces.

He also recalled the assassination of Count Folke Bernadotte, who was murdered by Zionist gangs in Al-Quds after he presented a number of initiatives, including the recognition of the right of unconditional return and the return of all their property if they left their homeland due to the circumstances resulting from the war.

The meeting, which was attended by Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Hayel Al Fahoum, was an opportunity to bid him farewell at the end of his duties in Tunisia.

Sheikh Hichem Ben Mahmoud, Mufti of the Republic of Tunisia, also attended the meeting.