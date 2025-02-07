Namibia: Kwal Introduces Windhoek Beer to Tap Into Kenya's Premium Market

7 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has launched Windhoek Beer in Kenya, expanding its premium beer portfolio to meet the rising demand for high-quality brews.

Brewed in Namibia, Windhoek adheres to the German Beer Purity Law (Reinheitsgebot) of 1516, using only three natural ingredients--malted barley, hops, and water--without additives or artificial ingredients. KWAL is marketing the brand under the "100% Real" campaign, emphasizing its purity and craftsmanship.

KWAL Managing Director Lina Githuka noted that Kenyan consumers are becoming more discerning, making Windhoek a strategic addition to the company's lineup.

"Windhoek's commitment to purity and quality aligns perfectly with the evolving tastes of our consumers," she said.

Jonas Geeraerts, KWAL's Commercial Director, highlighted the growing demand for premium beers, citing a shift toward authentic, high-quality brews.

The move reinforces KWAL's position in Kenya's competitive alcohol market, where it already distributes brands like Heineken, Savanna Cider, and Amarula.

