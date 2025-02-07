Uganda: Joe Kigozi Visits Next Media Park, Engages With Staff Ahead of Transition

Former Deputy Group CEO and Chief Strategist of Next Media, Joe Kigozi, visited Next Media Park this morning as part of his transition from the company after over 14 years of service. His visit provided an opportunity for him to reconnect with colleagues, express his gratitude, and reflect on his remarkable journey with the media powerhouse.

Kigozi was first hosted on Next Radio's Morning Switch, where he shared insights on his time at Next Media, his experiences in leadership, and the future endeavors he is looking forward to. The discussion centered on his evolution from a sports presenter to a top executive, highlighting the invaluable lessons he learned along the way.

Following the radio appearance, Kigozi toured various departments within Next Media Park, where he thanked staff members for their support during his tenure. Many employees took the moment to express their appreciation for his mentorship and leadership, with several describing him as an inspirational figure who played a pivotal role in shaping their careers.

"Joe has been more than just a leader; he has been a mentor to many of us. His vision and passion for media innovation have left a lasting impact," one staff member shared.

A Legacy of Growth and Transformation

Joe Kigozi's tenure at Next Media has been defined by innovation, leadership, and transformative growth. He first joined the company in 2008 as a sports presenter on 442 and rapidly climbed through the ranks to serve in critical roles such as Corporate Affairs Manager, Chief Marketing Officer, and later, Chief Strategy Officer. Under his leadership, Next Media expanded from a single brand to a portfolio of 17 brands, cementing its place as a leader in Uganda's media industry.

One of his standout contributions was spearheading the rebranding of NBS TV, guiding its transition to digital broadcasting, and leading impactful campaigns such as NBS Owakabi, which evolved into the Sanyuka Naffe initiative. His influence was also instrumental in sports broadcasting, where he positioned Sanyuka TV as the first indigenous broadcaster of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and led the successful coverage of the World Cup Trophy Tour in Uganda in 2018.

Beyond corporate growth, Kigozi was deeply committed to nurturing talent within Next Media, chairing key committees, and mentoring young professionals who have since taken on leadership roles within the company.

Continuing the Next Chapter

While stepping away from his executive position, Kigozi will continue working with Next Media in a consultancy capacity, focusing on special projects and franchise model solutions. His ongoing collaboration ensures that his vision and expertise will continue to contribute to the company's long-term strategy.

His visit today was a testament to the strong relationships he built during his time at Next Media, and his legacy of leadership, mentorship, and innovation remains an integral part of the company's story.