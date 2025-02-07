Uganda: Zeija Is New Deputy Chief Justice, Sarah Langa and Teko Judges of the High Court

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Dr Flavian Zeija as Uganda's new Deputy Chief Justice to replace Justice Richard Buteera who retires in April. Zeija has been the Principal Judge.

On the advice of the Judicial Commission, the President of Uganda , in exercise of his powers under Article 142 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, has also appointed one Justice of the Supreme Court, eight Justices of the Court of Appeal and 21 Judges of the High Court in acting capacity.

Names that stand out include Justice Musa Ssekaana, now a Justice of the Court of Appeal; Former ULS president Simon Kinobe; and lawyers Isaac Teko, working with Bank of Uganda, and Sarah Langa who has been Chief Registrar of the Uganda Judiciary.

According to a statement from the judiciary, the changes include a re-appointment of Lady Justice Bukirwa Faridah Shamilah as acting Judge of the High Court following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against her.

"These appointments were part of the last activities conducted by the 6th Commission, led by Hon. Justice Benjamin I. Kabiito whose term of office expired on the 21st of January 2025. The appointments are in line with the expanded structure of the Judiciary and reflect the Commission's theme of being the 'People's Bridge to Justice'," the statement said.

****

DEPUTY CHIEF JUSTICE

NO. NAME

1. HON. JUSTICE ZEIJA FLAVIAN

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

NO. NAME

1. JUSTICE MUZAMIL MUTANGULA KIBEEDI

JUSTICES OF THE COURT OF APPEAL

NO. NAME

1. HON. LADY JUSTICE KETRA KITARIISIBWA KATUNGUKA

2. HON. LADY JUSTICE SABIITI CORNELIA KAKOOZA

3. STELLA ALIBATEESE

4. HON. LADY JUSTICE FLORENCE NAKACWA

5. HON. BYARUHANGA JESSE RUGYEMA

6. MUSISI JOHN MIKE

7. HON. JUSTICE SSEKAANA MUSA

8. HON. LADY JUSTICE NAMBAYO ESTA

APPOINTMENTS AS ACTING JUDGES OF THE HIGH COURT FOR 2 (TWO) YEARS.

NO. NAME

1. HW. SARAH LANGA SIU

2. HW. ROSEMARY BAREEBE NGABIRANO

3. HW. MARY BABIRYE

4. LILLIAN ALUM OMARA

5. CHARLES KASIBAYO

6. HW. MARY KAITESI KISAKYE

7. SUSAN ODONGO

8. KAROOLI LWANGA SSEMOGERERE

9. JOANITA GERTRUDE BUSHARA

10. SIMON PETER KINOBE MUTEGEKI

11. VINCENT OPYENE

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

12. SARAH BIRUNGI KALIBBALA

13. ISAAC TEKO BONY

14. DEEPA VERMA

15. FLAVIA GRACE LAMUNO

16. FATUMA NANZIRI BWANIKA

17. KWEMARA KAFUUZI GELASE

18. GODFREY HIMBAZA

19. ANDREW KHAUKHA

20. DR. GINAMIA MELODY NGWATU

21. IDA NAKIGANDA

RE-APPOINTMENT AS ACTING JUDGE OF THE HIGH COURT FOR 1 (ONE) YEAR.

NO. NAME

1. HON. LADY JUSTICE BUKIRWA FARIDAH SHAMILAH