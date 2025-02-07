Nigeria: Hipcity Urges Fed Govt to Constitute Youth Advisory Board On Urban, Housing Dev

Executive Director, HipCity Innovation Centre Bassey Bassey urged the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa to consider the constitution of a Youth Advisory Board to ensure youth participation in housing and urban development policy making, in order for their insights, priorities, and innovative ideas to reflect in national strategies.

He made the appeal during a meeting with the minister at the Ministry's Headquarters in Abuja, Wednesday.

Organisations in the delegation of HipCity Innovation Centre were the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners-Young Planners Forum, member of the disability community Advocacy for Women With Disability Development Initiative (AWWDI).

HipCity Innovation Centre is a research, development and advocacy organisation that focuses on strengthening youth and community resilience, fostering active citizen participation in democratic processes.

They are also a member of the World Urban Campaign (UN-Habitat affiliate) and Making Cities Resilient MCR2030

Bassey said HipCity was leading the advocacy for sustainable and inclusive cities in Nigeria and doing so through research, policy engagements, community engagements and creative storytelling.

He seized the opportunity to present knowledge materials to the Minister and the ministry.

Bassey commended the leadership of the Minister as the Chair of the UN-Habitat Executive Board, particularly in his role in the zero draft strategic plan for 2026-2029 of the UN-Habitat which focuses on areas like adequate housing, issues of land, basic services, transformation of informal settlement and slum, among others.

While referencing the existence of the Youth Advisory Board at the UN Habitat level, Bassey emphasized on the need for the Board at the National level, while further expressing desire for the Board to be set up within the shortest possible time in order to position the Nigerian Youths to contribute to global conversation and take local action when the strategic plan at the global level kickstarts in the year 2026. Bassey also advocated for the need to curb the rising rental cost across major cities in Nigeria and called for affordable housing schemes targeted at youths and other vulnerable groups.

Dangiwa underscored the relevance of innovation and collaboration in addressing the challenges of urbanisation.

The minister expressed readiness of the ministry to partner with HipCity Innovation Centre in order to harness the talents and ideas of youths, which would contribute to the creation of resilient cities and urban centers that are equitable and prosperous for all.

While recognising the youths as the largest demographic and the drivers of change in Nigeria, the minister commended their commitment to sustainable urban and housing development in Nigeria, pointing out the significance of their energy, creativity, and passion to the shaping of cities and communities.

He commended the initiative of the delegation to form a Youth Advisory Board for Housing and Urban Development, saying that it aligns perfectly with the ministry's vision of inclusive and participatory governance, where every citizen has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives.

Dangiwa said: "The 2024 World Cities Day event and the World Urban Forum in Cairo were important moments for us as a Ministry. They reinforced the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing the challenges of urbanisation."

Stating the opportunities and challenges presented by the growth of Nigeria's cities, the minister acknowledged that the young people as the dominant population of city dwellers have a unique perspective on the issues affecting urban areas, from housing affordability to transportation, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Dangiwa assured of his commitment as the Chair of the UN-Habitat Executive Board, to inclusive urbanisation, as well as the ministry's openness to the idea of a Youth Advisory Board. In response to the delegation request to affordable housing schemes targeted at youth, the Minister made a commitment that the Ministry will provide land for a pilot project in Abuja and urged the team to also engage the FCT Minister who is the custodian of land in the FCT for land allocation while pledging his support to facilitate funding with other sister agencies such as the Federal Mortgage Bank to finance the project.

"We will work with you to holistically review the concept that you have proposed, make necessary inputs so that it is transparent, inclusive and sustainable", he said.