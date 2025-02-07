Kenya: Bus Body-Builder Labh Singh Harnam Singh Shuts Down Amid Debt

Nairobi — Bus body-building firm Labh Singh Harnam Singh Limited has been placed under administration, stripping its directors of control over the company's assets.

According to a notice, PVR Rao and Swaroop Rao Ponangipalli have been appointed joint administrators, effective February 4, 2025.

The notice comes as the firm grapples with a Sh1 billion loan KCB debt.

"The joint administrators will act as agents of the company without personal liability," the notice stated.

Following their appointment, all company affairs and operations will be managed by the administrators, who now have authority over its assets and undertakings.

Creditors and other claimants have been urged to submit written claims with supporting documents to the administrators by March 15, 2025.