Kenya: Bus Body-Builder Labh Singh Harnam Singh Shuts Down Amid Debt

7 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Bus body-building firm Labh Singh Harnam Singh Limited has been placed under administration, stripping its directors of control over the company's assets.

According to a notice, PVR Rao and Swaroop Rao Ponangipalli have been appointed joint administrators, effective February 4, 2025.

The notice comes as the firm grapples with a Sh1 billion loan KCB debt.

"The joint administrators will act as agents of the company without personal liability," the notice stated.

Following their appointment, all company affairs and operations will be managed by the administrators, who now have authority over its assets and undertakings.

Creditors and other claimants have been urged to submit written claims with supporting documents to the administrators by March 15, 2025.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.