Nigeria: Most Fake Number Plates Used for Crime Bear Presidency, Nans Tag - FRSC Boss

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kehinde Hamzat, said FRSC officials have commenced a special operation to root out fake number plates nationwide.

According to him, most fake number plates used to perpetuate evils in the country bear the tags of respected institutions such as the presidency, Nigerian Youth Council (NYC) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The FRSC boss disclosed this on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Hamzat asserted that the abuse of such numbers is becoming a security threat, adding that the corps has not yet traced the producers of fake plate numbers but has started going after their users.

"We think that most of these number plates are labelled presidency, NYC, NANS and some others, knowing fully well that these are established institutions that probably law enforcement agents wouldn't want to disturb. We now discover that they use all these things to perpetuate evils, and it's becoming a security threat to the country," he said.

Hamzat explained further that most plate numbers with the presidency tag are not registered in the Nigerian vehicle registration database.

"If you check these numbers on the database, you'll discover they are not anywhere. So when they misbehave, you start tracing the vehicle you can't identify. We are trying to pick as many of them as possible to investigate and prosecute them appropriately," he said.

The operation is believed to be part of the FRSC's commitment to maintain the integrity of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS).

The agency's Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, recently directed his officers to arrest and impound vehicles associated with NANS structures.

Reacting to the directive, NANS leadership threatened to shut down FRSC commands across the country if the agency implemented it.

However, the FRSC has insisted that the threat by NANS leadership will not deter it from impounding vehicles with NANS tags and fake number plates.

Vanguard News