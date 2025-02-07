Nigeria's Employment Agency Denies Asking Jobseekers to Register

7 February 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

IN SHORT: The National Directorate of Employment has denied online claims that it has asked job seekers to register at any of its offices nationwide. Fraudsters are likely at work.

Nigeria's National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is a federal government organisation that tackles unemployment.

Its mandate is to maintain a database of jobs in the country. It also acts as a clearing house to match jobseekers with vacancies.

In September 2024, the agency announced plans to create over 90,000 jobs under president Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

In this context, a Facebook post claimed that the agency had asked job seekers to register "immediately" at any NDE office.

The message reads: "If you have any unemployed person, tell them to go and register at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) office near them Nationwide immediately. Registration is for 3 weeks only. Kindly Share to help someone today. Thanks."

The message lists several office addresses and telephone numbers, presumably NDE offices.

The NDE has started registering job seekers in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT). But has it also asked the unemployed to register at any of its offices across the country? We checked.

Instruction didn't come from NDE

On 17 January 2025, the NDE posted a message on its official Facebook page, asking the public to ignore the circulating notice.

"The attention of the Management of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has been drawn to a message circulating on social media urging unemployed persons to register at any NDE office nationwide. The public is advised to disregard the message," the agency said.

False messages, such as the one circulating on Facebook, may have been sent by scammers trying to take advantage of unsuspecting jobseekers by swindling them out of their money with the promise of a job.

