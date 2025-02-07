Nigeria: APC Has No Prospects in Delta, Says Okwagbe

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State , Olorogun Okiemute Okwagbe, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, should accept the dominance of PDP in the state, saying it doesn't have prospects in Delta.

He also said former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, lacks the political weight to challenge Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Okwagbe, who said this in a statement, said PDP is firmly in control in the state, adding that APC has no foundation in Delta.

His words:" The APC has no bearing in Delta State. Deltans have experienced realistic progress under the PDP and they know very well the stagnation that the APC represents. Omo-Agege should stop misleading the people and accept the historical political dominance of the PDP in Delta State.

"Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is fully on the ground, working tirelessly for Deltans. The difference between a leader who delivers and one who only talks is clear for all to see.

"Governor Oborevwori's administration has been implementing impactful policies, earning him prestigious recognitions, like The ThisDay Newspaper and Arise Television Best Governor of the Year Award and the conferment of Honorary doctorate degree on him by the Novena University.

"On the contrary, Omo-Agege's attempts to position himself as a viable alternative have been exposed as a mere political grandstanding. This is why Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will continue to enjoy overwhelming support from the people, as he remains focused on delivering tangible dividends of democracy to the people under the the instrumentality of the MORE AGENDA.

"As Delta State's political landscape evolves, one thing remains certain--the PDP remains firmly in control while the APC, with its dwindling influence, remains a greenhorn. Omo-Agege is fighting a lost political battle. "