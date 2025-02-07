Kenya: Eat 'N' Go to Send Home 55 Workers Amid Economic Challenges

7 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Restaurant group Eat 'N' Go Limited has declared redundancy, resulting in the loss of 55 jobs.

In an internal letter sent to staff, the local franchisee of Domino's Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery attributed the move to a decline in revenue and profitability as well as a bloated payroll.

"An assessment of the staffing requirements has revealed that the company has an excess of 55 employees. These 55 employees are therefore superfluous. In order for the Company to work towards attaining and sustaining profitability and sustainability of the business in the long run, the management has regrettably had to make the difficult conclusion that is necessary to downsize its labour force," the firm's Human Resources Manager Katherine Njeru wrote in a letter.

"It has therefore been decided that 55 employees will regretfully have to be declared redundant with their last day of work to be 28th February 2025."

Eat 'N' Go Limited joins a list of local firms such as Mobius Motors and Tile and Carpet, among others, who have been forced to close local businesses as well as reduce their workforce amid tough economic challenges, including increased taxation that has pushed up the cost of doing business.

"After the meeting, and continuously thereafter, the employees who will attend the above meeting and those who may not manage to be in the meeting shall be free to individually visit the HR office where necessary to address any issues you may want to raise individually or privately,"

"All the employees to be affected will be paid their terminal dues as per the Law and their contracts of service."

