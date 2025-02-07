Congo-Kinshasa: UN Human Rights Chief Warns Worse Could Come if Congo Crisis is Not Dealt With

Geneva — If nothing is done in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, worse could follow for the people of the eastern DRC, as well as for the country's neighbours and the region, the United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Türk warned on Friday.

Türk started a special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, warning that civilians in eastern DRC are trapped in a spiral of violence in an overwhelming conflict.

Speakers at the session requested by DRC, called for Rwanda to remove its forces from the DRC.

"Since the beginning of the year, the M23 armed group, supported by the Rwanda Defence Forces, has intensified its offensive in the provinces of North and South Kivu. Tensions are currently rising in South Kivu," said Türk.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC, but also beyond the country's borders. There have been attacks by the M23 and their allies, with heavy weapons used in populated areas, and intense fighting against the armed forces of the DRC and their allies."

Commission of inquiry

Patrick Muyaya Katembwe, DRC's communications minister, told the council, "The Democratic Republic of Congo calls for establishing an international commission of inquiry to examine the human rights violations committed in our country.”

It should establish the truth about those responsible for the crimes and recommend holding the perpetrators accountable.

"We also call for the adoption of concrete measures to prevent such violations in the future. It is essential to strengthen monitoring and early warning mechanisms, as well as to ensure better coordination between MONUSCO (UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC), Congolese security forces, and regional actors, to protect civilians and prevent further escalations of violence," said Katembwe.

He called for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access to allow for better care of the thousands of wounded, evacuate the most serious cases, and reduce the risk of spreading epidemics such as cholera and Mpox “in a traumatized city where some streets have been transformed into cemeteries.”

In his speech, the UN rights chief said that since Jan. 26, nearly 3,000 people have been killed and 2,880 injured, but the actual figures are likely much higher.

Türk said that in Goma on Jan. 27, two hospitals were bombed, killing and wounding many patients, including women and children and the WHO has reported an acceleration of cholera cases.

"I am horrified by the spread of sexual violence, which has been an appalling feature of this conflict for a long time. This is likely to worsen in the current circumstances. According to judicial authorities, during the prison break from Muzenze Prison in Goma on January 27, at least 165 female prisoners were raped," said the rights chief.

Sexual slavery

“My team is also currently verifying multiple allegations of rape, gang rape, and sexual slavery throughout the conflict zones," said Türk.

DRC's Katembwe said, "We firmly reject the continued involvement of certain states, notably Rwanda, in providing logistical, military, and financial support to armed groups operating on our territory. Rwanda's support for the M23 has been documented on several occasions."

He cited the Group of Experts mandated by the UN Security Council accusing Rwanda of fuelling violence in the east of the DRC for more than 30 years, exacerbating the war related to the exploitation of Congo's strategic mineral resources.

But James Ngango, Rwanada's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said, "We categorically oppose the DRC's attempt at portraying Rwanda as being responsible for the instability in the Eastern DRC. It is a well-known deflection tactic used to escape being accountable for the atrocities Kinshasa and its allied armed groups are inflicting on their own citizens.

"What is clear, however, is the imminent threat the current situation poses to Rwanda. Following the fall of Goma, new evidence has come to light regarding an imminent large-scale attack against Rwanda."