Somalia's President Vows Decisive Action Against Islamic State in Bari Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has pledged a strong offensive against ISIS militants entrenched in the Al-Miskaad Mountains in the Bari region, according to a statement released after a high-level meeting.

Mohamud lauded the Somali National Army and the Puntland State's inhabitants for their efforts in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the need for national unity and resilience to counter threats to Somali stability.

The president has ordered the federal government to hasten actions to bolster Somali troops involved in operations to oust ISIS from the Bari region. He acknowledged the courage of Somali fighters and reiterated a firm commitment to rooting out terrorism nationwide.

"The Somali government and its people united in purpose, will defeat these terrorists who seek to spread fear and division. We will liberate every inch of Somali territory," Mohamud stated.

Beyond military strategy, the president focused on enhancing the capabilities of the Somali armed forces and improving healthcare for wounded veterans. He underscored the government's dedication to fighting international terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

This call to action is part of a wider strategy to dismantle terrorist groups within Somalia and restore peace. Mohamud's comments reflect a strong governmental resolve to tackle ISIS and other extremist factions while addressing the welfare of those in service.

As operations ramp up in the Bari region, the Somali government is seeking both domestic and international backing in its campaign to eliminate terrorism and foster a secure future for Somalia.