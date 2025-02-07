Rwanda: Construction of Kigali Waste Treatment Plant At 70%

7 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The construction works for Kigali faecal sludge treatment plant in Masaka Sector, Kicukiro District, are at 70 per cent, according to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Yusuf Murangwa.

He provided the update on Wednesday, February 5, while presenting the 2024/2025 budget revision proposal to Parliament.

ALSO READ: Gov't increases spending in revised 2024/25 budget by Rwf126bn

The facility is expected to improve water quality and reduce wastewaters (effluents) flowing into Lake Victoria through regional river systems, according to Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC). Construction will be completed by the end of 2025.

The waste treatment plant will have the capacity for 500 cubic metres (m³) of faecal sludge per day, mainly according to nature-based and energy-efficient treatment processes, WASAC indicated.

It is an integral part of the regional-wide Lake Victoria Basin Integrated Water Resources Management Programme, which is under the East African Community's Lake Victoria Basin Commission.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali to set up fecal sludge treatment plant in Masaka

Information from the programme shows that the plant is expected to cost an estimated €8.1 million (approx. Rwf12 billion).

The Lake Victoria Basin Commission secured a €7.5 million grant from both German government through German investment and development bank KfW and the European Union for the project. The programme added that the remaining grant amount - totalling €0.6 million - would be used for running the plant in its initial operation stage.

In June 2022, WASAC signed an agreement with Lake Victoria Basin Commission to construct the plant.

According to WASAC, the project is also in line with the national integrated water supply and sanitation master plans that WASAC completed in May 2022.

The master plan is aligned with Rwanda's Vision 2050 and intends to ensure sustainable water supply and sanitation services to the population, it stated.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.