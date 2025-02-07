Nigeria: Despite Diplomatic Rift With Nigeria, Nigerien Patients Troop to Katsina for Medical Care

Regardless of the ongoing diplomatic rift between Nigeria and Niger Republic following the military takeover of leadership in the latter and subsequent sanctions by ECOWAS led by President Bola Tinubu, there is a steady influx of patients from Niger to Katsina State in North-West Nigeria, particularly in border town of Jibia, seeking better medical care.

A recent visit to the Comprehensive Health Center and General Hospital in Jibia local government area revealed dozens of patients, mostly women, from Niger Republic, receiving medical care, including antenatal and postnatal services, as well as treatment for various ailments.

Many of these women hail from Maradi State, which shares an extensive border with Katsina State.

Nafisa Suleiman from Kwarmazawa village and Asma'u Haruna from Kale, both in Maradi, stated that they brought their children to Jibia's Comprehensive Health Center for treatment.

"They examined my baby and provided free drugs and Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

"The facilities here are excellent, and the services are impressive," Nafisa stated.

Similarly, Rabi Sani from Mairaga village in Maradi visited the centre for postnatal care, where her underweight baby was examined and provided with free medication and RUTF.

According to Dahiru Magaji, the official in charge of the centre, the facility records a daily influx of patients from Niger Republic, particularly pregnant women seeking antenatal care.

"Many of them come from communities like Dan Isa, Faru, Mada-Runfa, Kale, Hirji, and Mairaga. Some even deliver their babies here," Magaji stated.

He further highlighted recent improvements to healthcare infrastructure in Jibia LGA, including a newly constructed pediatric ward, a doctors' quarters, and a steady supply of medical supplies.

"Residents of Jibia receive top-quality healthcare services, but we cannot turn away those from Niger Republic who also seek medical attention here," Magaji added.

Despite political tension between both countries, Jibia LGA of Katsina State of Nigeria remains a crucial healthcare destination for patients from Niger Republic, reflecting the former's commitment to accessible healthcare for all.