Africa: ICC, Others React As U.S. Sanctions International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has described President Donald Trump's sanction on its staff as an attempt to harm its independence and impartiality.

In a statement issued on Friday, the court said it would continue to prioritise its judicial function despite the sanction against its staff.

On Thursday, President Trump slapped sanctions on the ICC, accusing the body of illegally targeting the United States and Israel.

The US President signed an executive order against the international court that restricts the financial and visa rights of its staff.

The sanction also affects anyone assisting the ICC with its investigation of the US or its allies.

The US executive order stated The Hague-based court had "abused its power" by issuing the warrants for the Israelis.

"The actions taken by the International Criminal Court against Israel and the United States set a dangerous precedent," the executive order reads, according to Aljazeera.

It also accused the ICC of "malign behaviour that threatens to violate American sovereignty and undermine national security and foreign policy".

ICC condemns use executive order

However, the international court, in response, condemned the US decision to impose sanctions on its staff using an executive order.

"The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an executive order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work.

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it," it stated according to the BBC.

World leaders react

World leaders, especially those from EU nations, have also strongly criticised President Trump's latest decision.

According to European Council President Antonio Costa, Mr Trump's sanctions weaken the foundation of the international criminal justice system.

In a post on X, he condemned the sanctions, stating, "Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole."

The Netherlands, home to the ICC, also criticised the move, expressing regret over the decision while emphasising that "the court's work is essential in the fight against impunity."

Amnesty International echoed these concerns, calling the sanctions reckless.

Meanwhile, UN experts have deemed the measures illegal under international law. However, the United States has repeatedly rejected the ICC's jurisdiction over American officials or citizens.

Netanyahu's visit to White

This new US order coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington. Experts have described it as a show of support to Israel following Mr Netanyahu's visit to the White House.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, stating there were "reasonable grounds" to hold them accountable for alleged crimes against humanity.

The Gaza conflict has had a devastating human toll, resulting in the death of over 46,000 Palestinians, more than half of whom were women and children.

The ICC is a global tribunal with the authority to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

In recent years, it has pursued cases against several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

While neither the United States nor Israel are members of the ICC, the court has the backing of over 120 member countries, including the United Kingdom and many European nations.