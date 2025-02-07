Egypt: Prime Minister Meets With the Ministers of Finance and Petroleum to Follow Up On Several Joint Work Files

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister, met with Mr. Ahmed Kouchak, Minister of Finance, and Eng. Karim Badawy, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, as part of a review and follow-up on several joint work files.

Counselor Mohamed Al-Homsani, the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, stated that the meeting addressed several topics and areas of joint work between the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum, particularly relating to the arrangements for the eighth session of the Egypt International Energy Conference and Exhibition (EGYPES 2025), which is scheduled to take place under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from 17 to 19 February this year, under the slogan "Building a Secure and Sustainable Future for Energy." In this context, the official spokesperson clarified that during the meeting, the preparations and arrangements being made by the Ministry of Petroleum for the conference agenda and activities were discussed.

He pointed out that the conference is expected to witness the attendance of a large number of global energy industry leaders, industry pioneers, and many international companies in this field to discuss the future of energy systems, the challenges facing this industry, as well as ways to increase oil and gas production and the use of modern technologies in research and exploration. It was confirmed during the meeting that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is making significant efforts, in cooperation with the relevant ministries and authorities, to ensure the success of the eighth edition of the EGYPES 2025 conference and exhibition, and that there is increasing interest from various companies operating in the energy and industrial sectors wishing to participate in its activities and the accompanying exhibition.

The official spokesperson also noted that the meeting included a review of the status of payments owed to foreign partners, where the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources discussed the latest developments regarding payments, confirming the ministry's commitment to settling the dues of foreign partners and maintaining continuous communication with them, especially in light of current challenges, alongside efforts to maximize local production to help reduce the import bill for petroleum products, thereby supporting the commitment to pay the dues of investment partners.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the launch of the initiative to convert vehicles to run on gas, as the new initiative will support citizens wishing to convert their cars to run on gas. Details of this new initiative, its operational mechanisms, executive details, incentives, and matters related to technical inspection, conversion, maintenance, and other related issues will be announced in the coming period.