Egypt: Minister of Tourism Inaugurates Egyptian Pavilion Participating in 2025 Emitt

Mr. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, inaugurated the Egyptian pavilion participating in the activities of the 2025 EMITT International Mediterranean Tourism and Travel Exhibition, in its 28th edition, which is being held from 5 to 7 February in Istanbul, Turkey.

The opening was attended by Ambassador Amr Elhamami, Egypt's Ambassador to Turkey, Mr. Amr El-Qadi, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, and Ambassador Hatem Al-Alfi, Consul General of Egypt in Istanbul. For his part, Mr. Sherif Fathy praised the significance of participating in this exhibition, which is one of the most important tourism fairs in Turkey and the fifth largest tourism exhibition worldwide, highlighting the importance of the Turkish market as one of the most promising markets for tourism in Egypt, especially given the notable flourishing of Egyptian-Turkish relations during this period. Following the inauguration, the Minister took a tour of the Egyptian pavilion at the exhibition and made a point to meet with a group of Egyptian exhibitors participating in the pavilion, where the participation of representatives from the private Egyptian tourism sector at the exhibition has doubled with the increase in incoming traffic and rising Turkish tourist demand for the Egyptian destination. The Egyptian exhibitors expressed their happiness at the significant turnout the Egyptian pavilion is witnessing from visitors.

They also noted their optimism regarding the agreements they had reached during their participation in the exhibition, which would contribute to enhancing more incoming tourist traffic to Egypt. The Egyptian pavilion received considerable attention from visitors due to its design inspired by the architecture of ancient Egyptian temples and the interactive activities it offers, showcasing Egyptian cultural heritage through henna painting and promotional films that highlight the tourism and archaeological assets of the Egyptian tourist destination. Mr. Sherif Fathy is scheduled to hold a series of professional meetings with tour operators and airlines in the Turkish market during this visit, in addition to holding a press conference and several media interviews.

It is worth noting that Mr. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, began his visit to Turkey with a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, where they discussed enhancing future cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and antiquities, as well as signing a memorandum of understanding between Egypt and Turkey in the field of tourism. The Minister also received 152 artefacts that had been illegally taken from Egypt and were seized by Turkish authorities. He toured the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara and conducted a series of media interviews with some of the most prominent Turkish television channels.