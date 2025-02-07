Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government, Khalid Ali Al-Aiser, saluted the armed forces and all those who carried weapons to liberate the national will.

The minister said, in statements from within the General Command of the Armed Forces (SAF), that SAF preserved the entity of the Sudanese state, sending appreciation acknowledgment and reverence to SAF, its commandership, all its soldiers and the forces supporting it, expressing his contentment to visit the General Command, the symbol of sovereignty.

The official spokesman for the government confirmed that the Sudanese state is in goodness and safety and that the SAF commandership did not tamper with the sovereignty of the state and its honorable free will that translates the greatness of patriotism and the school to which they belong, congratulating the military commandership on preserving the entity of the state, heralding that victory will be soon, urging the native administrations in Kordofan and Darfur to work on pulling the youth who were deceived from the ranks of the rebel militia and returning them to their senses.

The Minister of Information sent his message to the youth to return to Khartoum to prepare the infrastructure in preparation for the construction and rehabilitation phase, renewing the government's support for the war effort, stressing that Sudan will not be an arena for conspiracies and there will be no will for ambassadors and there is no place for those who offend the military institution.

Al-Aiser said that the forces that enlisted themselves in the war of agendas and sold their consciences to the regional and international community have lost their battle and there will be no foothold for any person who has committed a crime against the Sudanese people and that the institutions of justice will reach him, and that whoever has not committed a crime against the people and has not been proven guilty of a crime will return to his homeland with honor.

The Minister of Culture and Information called on the native administrations in Kordofan and Darfur to play their societal role towards the youth who were deceived into joining the ranks of the rebel militia to return to the right path.

He praised the efforts of the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, to establish the pillars of the executive state organs.