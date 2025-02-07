Africa: Sylvia Mulinge Crowned Best CEO of MTN Across Africa

Ms Mulinge, who took the reins at MTN Uganda in 2022, received this prestigious accolade at the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) gala dinner held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday evening.

MTN Uganda's Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, has been recognized as the best CEO across all 20 African countries where the telecom giant operates.

Ms Mulinge, who took the reins at MTN Uganda in 2022, received this prestigious accolade at the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) gala dinner held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday evening.

In a heartfelt reaction to the honour, Ms Mulinge expressed her disbelief and gratitude: "See what the Lord has done! What an amazing surprise! I'm still processing."

Her leadership has undoubtedly been a defining factor in MTN Uganda's continued success and growth.

Under Ms Mulinge's guidance, MTN Uganda has set new benchmarks within the telecom industry, prioritizing innovation, customer satisfaction, and social impact.

This recognition follows another major achievement, as she was recently named Uganda's Leading and Most Admired CEO in CEO East Africa Magazine's 2024 survey.

Her transformative leadership has won her the admiration of both industry peers and the wider community, cementing her status as one of the most respected figures in the Ugandan corporate landscape.

MTN Uganda on top

In addition to Mulinge's personal recognition, MTN Uganda was celebrated with several other prestigious awards at the GLG gala, including:

Group President and CEO Award - Y'ello Care : Honoring the profound impact of MTN Uganda's 2024 '30 Days of Y'ello Care' employee volunteer program, which has driven positive change in the local community.

: Honoring the profound impact of MTN Uganda's 2024 '30 Days of Y'ello Care' employee volunteer program, which has driven positive change in the local community. Million Dollar Award - Best OpCo of the Year : Acknowledging MTN Uganda's steadfast commitment to operational excellence in line with the Ambition 2025 strategy.

: Acknowledging MTN Uganda's steadfast commitment to operational excellence in line with the Ambition 2025 strategy. Value-Based Capital Allocation Award: Recognizing strategic investments that generate long-term, sustainable value for stakeholders.

Ms Mulinge's leadership has not only positioned MTN Uganda as a market leader, but also as a benchmark for corporate excellence, social responsibility, and sustainable growth.

Her impact has resonated far beyond Uganda, influencing MTN Group's overall performance across Africa.

A Look at Mulinge's Journey

Ms Mulinge's journey to leading MTN Uganda began with her extensive experience in the telecom industry. Before joining MTN Uganda, she held key roles at Safaricom, including Chief Consumer Business Officer.

She was appointed as MTN Uganda's CEO on October 1, 2022, succeeding Wim Vanhelleputte, who took on a regional role within the MTN Group.

Mulinge's leadership career also includes her time at Vodacom Tanzania in 2018, though she was unable to assume the role due to complications with work permits.

Her career trajectory at Safaricom, where she joined in 2007, saw her rise through various senior roles, including head of retail, head of sales, and director of consumer business.

MTN Uganda, which went public on the Uganda Securities Exchange in 2022, has seen remarkable growth under Mulinge's leadership.

The company reported a 5.8% increase in net profit, reaching Shs 340.4 billion for the year ending December 2021, with subscriber growth of nearly 11% to 15.7 million.

MTN's Pan-African Reach

MTN operates in 20 countries across Africa, each benefiting from the company's robust leadership and commitment to connectivity, innovation, and community development. These countries include:

Uganda South Africa Nigeria Ghana Cameroon Ivory Coast Congo-Brazzaville Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Zambia Sudan Rwanda Malawi Namibia Benin Togo Chad Zimbabwe South Sudan

Through her visionary leadership, Ms Mulinge has placed MTN Uganda on a trajectory of excellence, contributing to the telecom giant's growing reputation as a leading brand in Africa's telecom industry.

MTN Uganda's remarkable achievements and its CEO's recognition at the MTN Global Leadership Gathering serve as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and community impact in the years to come.