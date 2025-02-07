Uganda: Man Hangs Self Using Mosquito Net - Report

6 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

A 45-year-old resident of Campswahili Cell in Nabilatuk Town Council was found dead in his house, having allegedly hanged himself with a mosquito net tied to the roof.

Paul Abura's 13-year-old son discovered the body in the early morning of February 6, 2025.

According to Karamoja Region Police spokesperson, IP Mike Longole, officers documented the scene and gathered statements from witnesses.

"Exhibits, including the mosquito gauze net and a plastic chair used to climb up before kicking it away, were recovered," Longole said.

Residents say Abura had a history of alcohol abuse and was struggling with severe depression, worsened by financial hardship and the burden of caring for a large extended family.

This incident follows an earlier suicide case involving Police Constable Nasur Wafula, who shot himself dead at Lorengedwat ASTU Detach in Nabilatuk District on the same day.

Authorities have urged residents to be vigilant about mental health challenges and seek support for those in distress.

"We encourage community members to look out for each other and report any signs of mental distress to authorities or health professionals," Longole added.

