Egypt: PM Reviews Preparations for EGYPES 2025

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held a meeting Thursday 6/2/2025 with Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi to discuss a number of files, including preparations for the 8th edition of the Egypt International Energy Exhibition and Conference (EGYPES 2025).

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El Homsany said the event, held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, will take place from February 17 to 19.

It is expected to host global energy leaders, industry pioneers, and major international companies to mull the future of energy systems, industry challenges, increasing oil and gas production, and the use of advanced exploration technologies.

The meeting also addressed payment of dues to foreign energy partners as Badawi provided updates on outstanding payments and emphasized the ministry's commitment to fulfilling financial obligations while maintaining steady communication with foreign investors.

Efforts to boost domestic production to reduce import costs were also discussed.

Officials reviewed preparations for a new natural gas vehicle conversion initiative planned to be announced soon.