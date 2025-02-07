North Africa: Egypt, Japan Discuss Expanding Renewable Energy Cooperation

Egypt is keen to strengthen cooperation with Japanese investors and energy companies, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat said, emphasising the government's commitment to attracting private sector investment in renewable energy and expanding power generation capacity.

Esmat made the remarks during a meeting with Japan's Ambassador to Egypt, Iwai Fumio, on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance collaboration in electricity, renewable energy, and grid modernisation, according to the Egyptian Cabinet.

The talks covered joint projects in power generation, energy efficiency, and expanding solar and wind energy initiatives. The two sides also discussed human capacity building in the electricity sector and leveraging Japanese technology to localise electrical equipment manufacturing in line with Egypt's sustainable development strategy.

The minister highlighted ongoing cooperation in training programmes to benefit from Japanese expertise, stressing the importance of workforce development to optimise resources, improve grid stability, and enhance service quality.

Ambassador Iwai reaffirmed Japan's commitment to deepening economic and investment ties with Egypt, encouraging more Japanese investors to explore opportunities in the country's growing energy sector.