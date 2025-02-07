North Africa: Egypt Rejects Any Proposal or Concept Aimed to Eliminate the Palestinian Cause Through Displacement

The Arab Republic of Egypt cautions against statements issued today by several members of the Israeli government regarding the launch of a plan to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.

This constitutes a blatant and flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and infringes on the most basic rights of the Palestinian people, which necessitates accountability. In this context, Egypt cautions against the catastrophic consequences that may result from this irresponsible behavior, which undermines the negotiations regarding the ceasefire agreement. This behavior provokes the return of hostilities, and poses risks on the entire region and the foundations of peace. Egypt reaffirms its complete rejection of such irresponsible statements in their entirety.

The Arab Republic of Egypt affirms its complete rejection of any proposal or concept aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause through uprooting or displacing the Palestinian people from their historic homeland and its seizure, whether on a temporary or permanent basis. Egypt warns against the consequences of these proposals, which constitute an injustice and violation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirms it will not be party to it.

Egypt also stresses the necessity of addressing the root causes of the conflict, which lies in the existence of a people under occupation for decades during which they have suffered all forms of displacement, oppression, and discrimination. This situation must immediately end and the Palestinian people must enjoy their inalienable rights in accordance with international legal frameworks.

Egypt reiterates the necessity to implement the ceasefire in Gaza in its three phases on a permanent basis. It intends to engage immediately with international partners and friends in implementing early recovery plans, removal of rubble, and reconstruction within a specified timeframe, without the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, especially given their firm attachment to their historic homeland and their refusal to abandon it.