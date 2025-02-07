Egypt: TTEC Expands Operations in Egypt With New Headquarters

6 February 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, officially inaugurated the new headquarters of TTEC, a global leader in customer experience technology and services, in the Maadi Technology Park, the Egyptian Cabinet reported. The move reinforces Egypt's position as a global hub for outsourcing and cross-border service exports.

The company plans to invest further in its Egyptian operations, aiming to expand its workforce to 800 employees by 2026, thus creating more job opportunities in customer service, fraud detection, content moderation, and customer acquisition.

TTEC's Egypt facility will offer a range of services to international clients, supported by AI-driven, cloud-based platforms. The centre will serve sectors such as tourism, technology, finance, healthcare, public services, telecommunications, and media, leveraging the multilingual capabilities of its young Egyptian workforce.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

