Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With the President of Guinea-Bissau

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the call touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields. President El-Sisi commended the historical ties between Egypt and Guinea-Bissau, affirming Egypt's readiness to offer all necessary support to build the capacities of personnel in Guinea-Bissau in priority sectors. The significance of transferring Egyptian expertise to contribute to enhancing Guinea-Bissau's development path and achieving the aspirations of its people was confirmed during the call.

The two presidents reviewed developments in the region, including the situation in the Gaza Strip. They affirmed the cruciality of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in the sector, releasing hostages and detainees, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid. President El-Sisi and the President of Guinea-Bissau reiterated the necessity to accelerate the reconstruction process of the sector and start a political process based on the two-state solution to achieve lasting peace. Regarding the Libyan crisis, they pointed out the need to work towards a peaceful settlement condusive to the restoration of peace and stability in the country.

The two presidents underscored the essentiality to continue joint coordination on issues related to the African continent and the African Union. President Embaló expressed his country's great appreciation for Egypt and its historical role in supporting the people of Guinea-Bissau. He also lauded Egypt's leading role on the African continent and its effective contribution to representing the interests of the African peoples and safeguarding the security and safety of African countries and the future of their peoples.

President El-Sisi and President Embaló concurred on the need to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations in line with the aspirations of the two peoples, with a focus on forging closer collaboration in the economic field and increasing trade exchange. They also agreed to provide the necessary support to Guinea-Bissau to address security challenges, combat extremist ideology and strengthen state institutions.