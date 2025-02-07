Rwanda: Rutonesha Hits Brace As 10-Man Gorilla Overcome Vision FC

Midfielder Hesbon Rutonesha scored in either half as his double aided Gorilla FC to a 2-1 comeback win over Vision FC as the Rwanda Premier League resumed on Thursday, February 6, at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Vision FC opened the scoring after the quarter hour mark courtesy a sumptuous strike from experienced midfielder Pierrot Kwizera but Gorilla FC fought back to claimed all three points of the day.

The game started on a slow pace as the two teams just passed the ball around. They could not have any cutting edge in each other's vital area.

Vision FC started dominating possession as they were able to get behind the Gorilla back four.

Gorilla FC goalkeeper Gad Muhawenayo fumbled with a harmless ball as he failed to have a firm grip. It fell to Kwizera who hit a ferocious drive into the net in the 18th minute for the opener.

Against the run of play, Gorilla FC broke loose on a quick transition as they found their way in the Gorilla half. Landry Selemani beat goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya but was fouled. The referee whistled for a penalty and Rutonesha coolly slotted home in the 37th minute to make it 1-1.

Gorilla FC came close to increasing the tally in the 42nd minute but Darcy Irakoze blasted his effort over the bar from close range.

The first half ended with the scores at 1-1.

Vision FC guardsman could not continue the second half as he was limping off after suffering a knock, paving the way for Patrick Irambona.

The tempo of the game in the second half increased as both teams played with much urgency.

Keddy Nsanzimfura switched to the right and beautifully set up Alex Karenzo with a superb pass in the 58th minute, but the striker was a bit slow as he couldn't connect the ball.

Vision FC started committing fouls in dangerous areas and they paid dearly for it.

Karenzo was brought down outside the Vision FC penalty box and Nsanzimfura converted the free kick by laying a short pass to Rutonesha who blasted the ball into the net in the 68th minute to make it 2-0.

Nsanzimfura had a knock in the 80th minute and was replaced by Frank Nduwimana as Gorilla maintained their second half dominance.

Rutonesha could have netted a hat trick in the 86th minute but saw his header inside the Vision penalty box narrowly missing the target, following a fine cross from substitute Nduwimana.

Murdah was sent off in the 87th minute for a second yellow card as he tripped substitute Onesme Twizerimana who had latched onto a through pass as he was heading towards goal.

With a one-man advantage, Vision FC pushed for the equalizer but Gorilla held on to a hard fought-deserved 2-1 win which moved them into third place with 26 points.